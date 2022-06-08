Small town cop shortage prompts councillor to recommend buying security cameras

Mark Bellringer is installing a security camera to watch his property because he fears Eltham does not have enough police to manage the crime there.

A district councillor and business owner is urging residents of a small Taranaki town to instal their own security cameras to make up for what he says is a shortage of police staff.

Mark Bellringer, who lives in Eltham, has bought a camera for his own building, and said others should do the same.

The town has historically had two dedicated police officers, but is down to one.

Bellringer, a South Taranaki District councillor, said he feared this position may be downgraded to that of a community constable, with the officer only on duty on weekdays during working hours, and no dedicated weekend cover.

“People are really concerned. There is lots of petty local crime.

“We had two police, we’ve lost one. It’s not good enough. We want two police officers here, and we want to see them out on patrol.”

The town’s community social media page was rife with comments and complaints about suspicious activity, he said.

Police staff from Stratford, 10km north, or Hāwera, 18km south, often attended incidents in Eltham.

Bellringer said police officer numbers were also down in Opunake station and at Pātea and Waverley.

“The Government said they are getting 1700 new police. Where are they all? Are they taking them all to Auckland?”

Bellringer said the security cameras installed in the town’s CBD were an effective crime deterrent, and he has bought one for his own building, as had his neighbour.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mark Bellringer with the new camera he's about to attach to his neighbours' building.

The devices cost about $300 and came with their own solar panel for power, he said.

“If every second person had one of these, it could make a significant difference. You’re never going to get the cops here in time.”

The police media team was asked about the number of police officers working at Eltham and Opunake stations, and if a review was under way.

They declined to answer.

This response was received to emailed questions:

”Police can confirm there are currently vacancies in the Taranaki area; however, we are actively working with our internal processes to fill these positions.

”We have an enthusiastic and motivated team here that carry out great work in keeping our communities safe and preventing harm.”

Another South Taranaki District councillor, Brian Rook, of Waverley, who is a former police officer, said he understood staffing was being reviewed at Pātea and Waverley, where there is currently just one officer at each station.

“When I was there, there were five between us, three at Pātea and two at Waverley.”

It was always accepted it was a job for more than one officer, he said.

But the police were always looking for ways to streamline their operations, and had to balance whether to have a dedicated officer in an area or use them in other ways, such as working to reduce the road toll.

“At the end of the day, does it warrant two, or is it worth that one police officer covering the hours recognised as being more vulnerable.”

Rook agreed that security cameras were a good idea for businesses and residents.

“We have to use the technology that’s out there. People need to look after themselves, especially in rural communities, it’s a fact of life,” he said.

“It used to be that you locked your door and that was enough, but it's not enough any more.”

Waverley’s security cameras had prevented a lot of crime in the CBD, Rook said, and had protected universally unpopular cattle troughs being trialled as planters as part of a town revitalisation project.

“If they weren't there, those troughs would have gone by now.”