Victory for Tysons in Taranaki premier netball competition

Tysons’ veterens Tiaan Taylor, Sarah Moller and Amber Ormond celebrate their team’s win on Saturday

The Tysons Toa juggernaut continues in Taranaki netball with a 51-40 win against New Plymouth Old Boys in the premier one final at the TSB Stadium.

Saturday’s win was Tysons’ eighth consecutive championship and their 13th since 1998.

LISA BURD/Stuff Jessica Tuki of Tysons deflects the ball from Kate Baxter at the TSB Stadium.

Tysons coach Che Tamati, who was at the helm for seven of the previous titles, said his team deserved to claim the trophy.

“Our girls don’t turn up to training for nothing,” he said. “There has to be something in it, that’s why they come back. They do the work and deserve to win.”

READ MORE:

* Taranaki premier netball season to begin

* Top netball teams excel in opening round

* Tysons winning streak in Taranaki premier netball continues



The year caps off an unbeaten run in the shortened season and only suffered a draw in the second round against NPOB.

LISA BURD/Stuff NPOB member Vanessa Weir was deemed unstoppable in the final showdown against Tysons Toa

Connie Clement had a strong game for Tysons. She slotted 26 goals from 28 attempts which was complimented by Amber Ormond’s 25 goals from 27 attempts.

It was Clement and Parker-Bishop’s 11th consecutive final. The pair played in three finals for Raukura and the remainder with Tysons.

Kelston Reynold’s scored 28 from 37 attempts and Vanessa Weir shot 12 from 19 for NPOB.

Tamati said Tysons’ Jess Tuki was the player of the match in her returning year. He was impressed with Amelita Peters, who played well in her first final.

Unfortunately for Tamati, he wasn’t able to nab two trophies on finals day because his other team Sacred Heart Girls’ College lost to Naumai 57-39 in the premier two final.

Tukapa pipped Bell Block Marist Dragons 46-45 in extra time to claim the premier three trophy.

This article was provided by Sports News Taranaki.