Rapidly decomposing whale remains washed up on New Plymouth beach

The rapidly-decomposing remains of what appears to be a minke whale have washed up on the New Plymouth coastline – and one surfer thinks it may have had an encounter with a shark.

Several fishermen have reported brushes with great whites off the Taranaki coast in recent weeks.​​​​​​

LISA BURD/Stuff The remains of the whale that washed up near the end of Belt Road on Saturday night. By Sunday, the carcase was hard to identify.

Jarred Hancox said he and friend Dawson Tamati spotted the whale late on Saturday afternoon while checking the surf at the end of Belt Rd.

“It was pretty eerie, as it was only the rear half of it,” Hancox said.

“It had cookie-cutter teeth marks in the mid-torso where it had been torn in half, so one might assume the man in the grey suit may have had his way with it.

“Part of its tail and a flipper were further down the beach too. It can't have been there too long as the smell wasn't that bad yet.

“Needless to say, I'll be thinking twice before surfing Belt Road again anytime in the near future.”

Callum Lilley, acting Department of Conservation New Plymouth operations manager, said the whale was reported on the beach at the end of Belt Rd on Saturday evening.

“Two rangers responded and found the whale, which is decomposing. Because it was late in the day with a rising tide and getting dark, we agreed with manawhenua iwi and hapū to wait until morning to see where the whale ended up following the next high tides.”

DoC staff continued to monitor the situation on Sunday, with the remains still floating offshore.

“We will continue to work with Ngāti Te Whiti hapū to determine next steps as the situation unfolds.”

Lilley said the extent of decomposition meant they had been unable to confirm the species, “but indications are that it is a minke whale”.