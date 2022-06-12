Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in New Plymouth

Police said around 11.55pm they received a report of an assault on the corner of Devon Street and Currie Street.

Around 11.55pm, police received a report of an assault at the corner of Devon and Currie streets.

“Police and ambulance responded and one injured person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Police said reports suggested the victim was punched.

St John Ambulance confirmed they transported a person with “serious injuries”.