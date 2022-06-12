Cross-shaped hailstones fall in Taranaki, but region's severe thunderstorm warning lifted

These unusual hailstones fell at Tony and Lynda Alcock's home on Carrington Road, New Plymouth, on Sunday.

Tony and Lynda Allcock have become used to hail during the past week's occasionally wild weather, but the stones that fell on Sunday afternoon took the New Plymouth couple by surprise.

Hailstones about 25mm in size and shaped like stars and crosses landed on their home during a lunchtime hailstorm, with some ice shapes melded together.

“It fell for a good three-to-four minutes,” Lynda said.

“There were big clumps of it all over.”

Fortunately, there did not appear to have been any damage, she said.

“I’ve never seen hail like that before.”

Sunday's severe weather brought power cuts to 1400 homes in the region, including 960 in Urenui, 699 in New Plymouth and 65 in Warea, Powerco said on Sunday evening.

There could be more to come, although on Sunday evening MetService lifted a severe thunderstorm warning that was in place for Taranaki, specifically Stratford and New Plymouth, a severe thunderstorm watch remained in place.