Bach owner racing to save holiday home as river eats away at land

Harley Betts was watching the waves crash over his Tongapōrutu bach's retaining wall on Monday morning when his firepit and property started slipping away.

A Taranaki bach owner is in a race against time and the tide, as a raging river eats away at his coastal property and inches closer to his beloved holiday home.

Harley Betts co-owns one of the 26 eye-catching Tongapōrutu baches, which sit about an hour’s drive north of New Plymouth, and in a Heritage New Zealand-registered historic area.

Betts had been watching the waves lap over the retaining wall of his Clifton Rd property at about 8.30am on Monday when he noticed his firepit slipping into the tidal Tongapōrutu River.

His retaining wall had collapsed and, in a panic, he picked up the phone.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Harley Betts checks out where his retaining wall used to be, and how far his land is slipping into the Tongapōrutu River.

"I didn't know what to do, so I called the fire brigade, I figured they'd know who to call,” Betts said at midday.

"At least then things would be in motion, because I know I've only got until tonight's tide to do something, otherwise the water tank's going to go, and who knows what else."

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The land Betts’ bach sits on is being swallowed by the water.

While the tide had lowered, the stormy river was still eating away at his lawn around midday.

With the next high tide due around 9pm, Betts had been speaking to another bach owner, who has an engineering background, who was going to bring geotextile fabric to help protect the property.

"The main thing now is just to stop the erosion until we can get the wall fixed,” he said. "I accept we're going to lose some more, with waves like these how could you not?"

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Tongapōrutu baches have been recognised by Heritage New Zealand as a historical area.

While Betts does have insurance, he was worried about the bach, which was sitting just two metres from the water's edge.

On Monday evening, Betts was at the mercy of the elements.

“I couldn’t do any repairs. I can only hope tonight’s tide doesn’t do too much more damage.”

The Palmerston North man had been "involved with the place" for about 20 years, and shares it with a friend.

He said he has watched waves crash over his retaining wall in the past, but never had a reason to doubt its strength.

"It was just as well I was here,” Betts said. "You get it like this in storms, but usually it blows through in ten minutes, but this has just been going on for hours and hours.

"I won't be going home for a few more days."

You can't see the wind, but you can see the effects of the wind and this was especially true in New Plymouth on Monday.

Betts said Tongapōrutu was the ideal holiday spot, and he usually loved watching the storms roll in.

"But that is just too much, I've had enough now."

Taranaki Regional Council director of operations Daniel Harrison said the council had been notified in the morning that a retaining wall in the estuary had failed.

He said the wall belonged to the property, not the council, but they had given the owner technical advice on how to safeguard the property.

“At this point, only one property is considered at risk and neighbouring property owners have been notified of the situation,” Harrison said.

Meanwhile, more than 270 properties across Taranaki remained without power at 7pm on Monday.

Power was out in Waiiti, Urenui, Tarata, New Plymouth, and Waverley.

The Powerco website said that the outage in Urenui was caused by trees in the power lines, and strong winds had caused the other outages.

Powerco said it was not yet known when power would be restored to the properties.

The outages came after MetService issued a strong wind warning, with gusts of up to 95kmh expected in exposed places.

However, that was later downgraded to a strong wind watch, which is in place until 10pm.

Nikki Stupples. Hāwera was hit by hail on Monday morning during the wild weather in Taranaki.

Online, people reported hail in Hāwera on Monday morning, lightning across the region and a possible mini-tornado near Port Taranaki.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued by MetService, which said there was also a chance of tornados in coastal areas and periods of hail, and it is in place until 10pm.

The watch covers much of the southwest of the North Island.

At 2pm, the Forgotten World Highway, State Highway 43, was closed between Stratford and Taumarunui due to flooding.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As well as the wind, a heavy swell has been pounding the coast in Taranaki.

Meanwhile, Port Taranaki would remain closed until later on Tuesday, or even Wednesday.

In a statement, head of operations Captain Ashley McDonald said the weather event was the most significant since ex-cyclone Dovi.

McDonald said due to “two weather systems combined”, the port had been closed since Friday.

“This will cause some berth congestion over the next couple of weeks, but we will work with customers to reduce the impact as much as possible,” he said in the statement.

Other port operations have continued as normal.