Power cut to hundreds of Taranaki homes, wind, thunderstorms expected in region

Hāwera was hit by hail on Monday morning during the wild weather in Taranaki.

Nearly 600 homes in Taranaki remain without power as the region bares the brunt of gale force westerlies.

At midday on Monday, power was out in Hāwera, Stratford, Tariki, Inglewood, Hurworth, and Urenui, with some homes having been cut off since about 2:30am.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff As well as the wind, a heavy swell has been pounding the coast in Taranaki.

The Powerco website said that the outage in Urenui was caused by trees in the power lines, and strong winds caused the outages in Hurworth and Stratford.

The other outages are still being investigated.

Powerco said it was not yet known when power would be restored to Stratford, Hurworth and Urenui, but it estimates power will be restored anywhere from noon to 4pm in the other suburbs.

The outages come after MetService issued a strong wind warning, with gusts of up to 95kmh expected in exposed places.

However, that was later downgraded to a strong wind watch.

Online, people reported hail in Hāwera on Monday morning, lightning across the region and a possible mini-tornado near Port Taranaki.

There are no ships in at port.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued by MetService, which said there was also a chance of tornados in coastal areas and periods of hail.

STUFF You can't see the wind, but you can see the effects of the wind and this was especially true in New Plymouth on Monday.

The watch covers much of the southwest of the North Island.

Meanwhile, a Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) crew was called to Clifton Rd, Tongapōrutu, around 8.30am after a retaining wall on the southern side of the Tongapōrutu River collapsed.

In a statement, Fenz said the New Plymouth District Council had been notified “as the affected property will likely be in water by the end of the day”.