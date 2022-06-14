Shared building plan could bring new community facility to Manaia

A shared facility built by a partnership between the South Taranaki District council and Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust may break a stalemate that has left Manaia without community facilities for several years.

A multi-purpose, shared building to replace the town’s community sport facility and town hall, which are both closed, and provide a head office for Te Korowai, is being considered following the signing of a partnership agreement between the council and the trust.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Lavinia Kivell, John Graham and Dion Luke (front) were among a group of Manaia residents who attended a council meting in February 2021 to ask that their earthquake-prone town hall and sports complex be rebuilt. (File photo).

The agreement enables the two partners to start formal consultation and undertake a business case looking at the feasibility and ongoing viability of establishing a combined multi-purpose, multi-use iwi and community facility in Manaia.

The town has been without both its town hall and sports complex after the two buildings were closed in 2015 and 2018 respectively, due to being earthquake prone.

In 2018 the council approved funding of up to $1million to rebuild the town hall, but no further decision has been made because two rounds of community consultation have given the STDC mixed messages.

At the same time Te Korowai was looking to relocate its head office from Hāwera to somewhere within the Ngāruahine rohe.

“As part of our assessment of options, we identified a need for something more than just a head office, but a cultural creative space to support large Iwi activities and which complements the role and mahi of our hapū at a pā level,” chair Paula Carr said in a statement.

“This space, if approved, would be a platform to promote Ngāruahine culture, identity and place-making, which will raise the profile of the Manaia community regionally and nationally.”

As part of the agreement once the public engagement and business case has been completed either party may decide whether a combined facility is the best way forward or not.

In a statement, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said the partnership was an exciting opportunity for the council and the iwi to combine their resources and achieve a great outcome for the whole community.

“The partnership agreement doesn't commit either party to anything more than this first stage of investigation. However, the timing and potential benefits were such that it warrants careful consideration,” Nixon said.

It is intended that the public engagement and business case will be developed before the end of the year.