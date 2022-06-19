Games with a purpose prove popular at Hāwera school

Principal Neryda Sullivan (left) and healthy active learning leader Dawn Mendes (far right) join in an impromptu ball game with a group of students.

Playing games like Rob the Nest and Ogre’s Gold has become quite a big part of the school day at Hāwera Intermediate School, and the principal couldn’t be happier.

The school is one of 500 around New Zealand that has joined the new Healthy Active Learning initiative, where exercise and wellness are incorporated into the school day.

After an hour of classroom learning, the students are sent outside for exercise breaks, to run to the hedge and back, or kick a ball, and just get some fresh air, principal Neryda Sullivan said.

The programme is especially helpful given the intermediate school is heading for closure at the end of the year, along with Hāwera High School, when the town’s new year 7-13 school opens.

“It is helping prepare them for the move to high school, for the new school, the changes that are happening, it’s just helping them,” Sullivan said.

“The whole culture of the school has settled. What’s cool is seeing more engagement from students across the board, and students that have not been interested in physical activity are playing games, playing sports,” she said.

The school’s values of Kaitiakitanga, Ākonga, Unity, Respect, Independence have been incorporated into the programme.

“It gives it a more meaningful purpose,” she said.

Emerging adolescents need time to express their individuality and like all students need experiences to explore emotions of fair play, competitiveness and co-operation, she said.

“It gives them skills, and we have more kids playing with each other in the playground, and it’s more inclusive. In the past, we’ve had some who sitting watching games happening, now they’re joining in.”

Sport Taranaki healthy active living adviser Mattie Thomas has been visiting the school each week to teach the games and work alongside teachers.

Healthy active learning leader, teacher Dawn Mendes, said the programme includes talking about strategies and feelings, eating habits, and everything that is required to become a healthier, happier person.

The school lunch programme has enabled discussions abut where food comes from and ways it can be prepared, and how different families view eating times.

“It’s working really well. The programme allows us to incorporate physical and emotional and mental stuff into the programme, it's not only physical.”