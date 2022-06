A tree was ripped from its roots on Awanui Street in New Plymouth following strong winds.

The wind has been in full force in Taranki, ripping a tree from its roots and blocking two driveways.

The tree, on Awanui Street in New Plymouth, fell over after 3pm on Monday, a neighbour said.

Nobody appeared to be at home and there were no reports of injuries.

The Taranaki Regional Council’s Waiwhakaiho measuring station recorded wind speeds at 46.5kph at 3pm, with gusts of 70.4kph.