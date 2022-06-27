Blocked sewage pipe causes overflow into New Plymouth river

A warning against collecting seafood has been placed at the mouth of Te Henui Stream. (File photo)

A blocked council pipe caused a sewage overflow into a New Plymouth stream for just over three hours.

The wastewater began entering Te Henui Stream at Mangorei Rd at 4.25pm on Saturday and was stopped at 7.33pm, a New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said.

“The blockage has been cleared and the site has been cleaned and sanitised. Investigations into the cause are currently under way.”

People are being asked not to collect seafood at the river mouth until further notice.

The council said it had contacted iwi and hapū, Taranaki Regional Council, the Taranaki District Health Board and other recreational users.