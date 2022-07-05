Photographer's colourful welcome to Taranaki

Andy MacDonald’s rainbow photos from Oakura have gone wild on social media.

An unusual rainbow provided a happy welcome to Taranaki for a newly-arrived photographer.

Visual journalist Andy MacDonald moved to the region on Friday from the South Island to take up a new role with Stuff.

On Sunday, he went for a beach walk near Oakura to see the wreck of the SS Gairloch, a coastal steamer that ran aground in 1903.

A double rainbow appeared as it started raining. Then he looked north and saw another rainbow, which had extra bands of colour inside.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF This type of stacked rainbow is called a supernumerary rainbow.

Back home later, a Google search told him it was called a supernumerary rainbow, also known as a stacker rainbow.

“It was a pretty cool welcome to the Taranaki region. Apparently they’re not that rare, but not often photographed, so it was cool to see one in person,” MacDonald said.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF MacDonald first saw a double rainbow, before turning to see the supernumerary rainbow.

He shared his photographs of the vibrant rainbow on his Instagram page, NZAndy, and the Photos of Taranaki Facebook page.

“It’s gone crazy on both of them.”