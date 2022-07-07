Campaigning community gets 'a start' on state highway safety improvements it petitioned for

Members of the Egmont Village community have been campaigning for road safety improvements in the township, they include Jenny Coulson, Melisa Bedford, Hendrik Hofstee with Meg the dog and Bill Woodd. (file photo)

Road safety changes at a Taranaki village along State Highway 3 are “a start”, but there is more to be done, community campaigners say.

In February, a group from Egmont Village launched a petition calling on Waka Kotahi to change the speed limit through the settlement from 70kph to 50kph.

The group, which includes residents, business owners and the school's board and principal, also asked that interim measures be put in place immediately, including a digital speed signage, a ‘no engine braking’ sign and ‘major intersection ahead’ sign.

They believe this will make the area safer, and reduce the road noise, which is so loud teachers in certain classes have to keep the windows closed so they can hear.

In a statement on Wednesday, Waka Kotahi said it had “heard the community’s concerns” and would be implementing some improvements to help safety and road noise.

“New advanced speed warning signs will soon be erected, alerting motorists to the upcoming reduction in speed limit from 100kmh to 70kmh through the village.

“The new signs will be installed approximately 200 metres out from the existing 70kmh signs to the north and south of the village,” Waka Kotahi’s Linda Stewart said.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF A petition has been launched to change the speed limit in Egmont Village due to safety and noise concerns.

“At the same time, Waka Kotahi will install new signs near the state highway entrance points to the village advising heavy vehicle drivers not to use their engine brakes.

Stewart said the measures would contribute to a safer and quieter environment for everyone in Egmont Village, including the primary school, residents, businesses and those travelling through the village.

Waka Kotahi was also considering additional safety improvements along SH3 between New Plymouth and Hāwera, as well as reviewing appropriate speed limits in the region as part of its Road to Zero campaign.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Egmont Village School principal Raewyn Rutherford says the road noise is so bad teachers have to have the windows closed if they want to hear. (file photo)

Jenny Coulson, who founded the Egmont Village Safety Improvements Group, which was behind the petition, said the improvements were “a start” but the community had wanted more.

Coulson said she was expecting the work to get under way in the coming days.

However, new seal to reduce noise, electronic speed signs and a reduced speed limit of 50kph were still needed, she said.

“We’re going to have to monitor it to see if it makes a difference. We’re pleased, but we’ll keep on them [Waka Kotahi].”

Egmont Village School principal Raewyn Rutherford said she “couldn’t be happier” with the planned improvements, though she agreed there was more work to do.

“Now we need to lower the speed limit. I’m hoping they will reduce the speed, the traffic now is pretty horrific. It’s like dodging a bullet going across the highway at certain times.

“But this is a beginning. Let’s celebrate what we’ve got.”