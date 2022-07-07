Man charged with murder after New Plymouth house fire

Police were called to the Devon St address at 11 pm on Friday, May 27.

A man has been charged with murder and arson after a New Plymouth house fire in which a 21-year-old woman died.

The body of Emma Field was found at the Devon St West address on the night of Friday, May 27.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said: “Police have charged a man with the murder of Emma Field, who died in a house fire.

The 31-year-old man was arrested today and charged with murder and arson.

READ MORE:

* Woman, 69, facing police charges following July house fire in Waitara

* Man in court on murder charge after shooting in Taranaki at the weekend

* Fire at scene of alleged murder in Whenuapai, West Auckland



“I want to acknowledge Emma’s family during this difficult time.

“Emma was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her, which was tragically cut short.

“I want to acknowledge the staff who have worked tirelessly throughout this difficult investigation, including forensic fire investigators.

“I’d also like to thank the New Plymouth community for their support and assistance with providing information to police.

“The man is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

“As this matter is now before the court, Police do not have any further comment at this time.”

LISA BURD/ STUFF Mackenzie Davis lives next door to the New Plymouth house that went up in flames on Friday night, killing one woman and hospitalising one other.

Field, also known as Emma-Anne Field, was a former student at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) and had set up a barbering business.

A childhood friend, Jade Miller Bailey, described her as an “amazing girl” who had “lived a lot of life” in her 21 years, loved children and was ready to settle down.

Field had grown up in Opunake, where she and Bailey had attended the local primary school.

A second person involved in the fire was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.

At the time, St John said that person had serious injuries.

No details about their gender, age, or condition were released as they had asked for privacy.

Emergency services had been called to the address shortly after 11pm.

The century-old house is understood to be split into flats.