Body found in New Plymouth believed to be missing man Dion Gifkins

A body found on Monday is believed to be Dion Gifkins, who had been missing since July 4.

A body found by a member of the public in New Plymouth on Monday morning is believed to be that of man missing Dion Gifkins.

In an emailed statement, New Plymouth Police said they were advised at 9.45am that a member of the public had located a man deceased at a property on Queens Rd in Glen Avon.

“While formal identification is yet to be completed, police believe it is Dion Gifkins, who was reported missing on July 4,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Gifkins’ family at this difficult time.”

Police will make enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

Gifkins, 58, was reported missing by family after he was last seen at 4am on July 1.