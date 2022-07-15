From photographer to dog ranger and back to the workshop for Taranaki man

Now he’s retired, Kieran Best is happily spending a lot of time in his workshop, which has a pot-belly stove for chilly days.

A retired traffic cop gave Kieran Best some advice in his first days of a new council job, advice that carried him through more than 25 years as a small Taranaki town’s dog ranger and parking warden.

Instead of arguing or defending himself when people let fly, the former officer advised Best, who had just started work at the Stratford District Council, simply to listen.

It was advice the new compliance officer took to heart.

Keeping calm worked like an imaginary umbrella, he said, so the abuse didn’t affect him.

READ MORE:

* A multimillion-dollar Stratford Park project moving forward, with land purchase, design release

* Roading targetted rate 'extremely disappointing', NZ Forestry boss says

* Crash-prone central Taranaki road to drop to 80kmh, should the community agree



“I’d just let them go, get the wind out of their sails, let them know I could see their point of view.

“I’d try to be positive and try to help.”

For example, he’d offer someone with an unregistered dog, who was facing a $300 fine, a chance to pay the registration fee and have the fine wiped, and they would leave smiling.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Best works on a rustic clock he is making for a Stratford bar, one of many projects he's got lined up.

Life experience gained over 30 years as a photographer, doing weddings, family portraits and sometimes emergency press and police work, had also set him up to handle dealing with people.

Best had planned to join the air force when he left school, but his father stopped him.

“Dad had a rough time during the war and didn’t want anyone in the family going into the services,” he said.

By chance, he was offered a job at an aerial mapping company based in Hastings, a very long journey by trains and ferry from his childhood home in Timaru.

After a couple of years, he returned to Timaru for another a job, in a photography studio.

But it wasn’t too many months later that he was lured back to Hastings – and a girl he’d met.

“I was offered a job in a Hastings studio, and Colleen’s mum said ‘take it’ because she’d put up with Colleen talking about me for a couple of years.”

A few months later, another job offer prompted the couple, who were by now engaged, to get married.

“Colleen said, ‘If you’re shifting to Stratford, I’m coming with you,’ and in six weeks we arranged our wedding,” he said.

Over the next few years, the couple raised two children alongside running their photography and picture framing business in Stratford, where they had a purpose-built studio at home, with a formal garden out the back for family portraits.

But by 1996, modern cameras were enabling many people to take their own pictures.

“Things started to change, and I decided to find something better,” Best said.

“Something better” turned out to be a part-time job with the Stratford District Council as a parking warden, but he was quickly promoted to full-time role in charge of dog and animal control, noise complaints and resource consents.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kieran Best's former photography studio is now his workshop.

In January this year, twenty-five years, four months and 11 days later, he knocked off work for good.

He’s relishing retirement, spending a lot of time in his workshop (the former photo studio), where he has various projects under way, including creating impressive wooden scrolls for citizens’ award recipients, intricate earrings carved out of wood, and building a model steam train.

He’s also just clocked up 50 years as a member of the AA Taranaki council, which advocates for motorists and cyclists at district level.

“I don’t have any particular transport-related training, but there’s value in not knowing too much sometimes – it can help you better represent a general person’s view,” he said.

Current projects in which the Taranaki committee has been involved include moves to reduce speed in some areas in New Plymouth and on Opunake Rd between Stratford and the coast.

“A couple of things I’m really proud to have been involved in recently is our work advocating for safer cycling infrastructure on Taranaki roads. Also, we’ve pushed long and hard behind the scenes for improvements to SH43.”

He has no plans to retire from the AA as there is still plenty of work to do.

Despite 50 years helping advocate for better roads, he’s seen mending crews evaluating potholes three times this year on SH3 right outside his home.

The issues with the region's roads are due to a combination of factors, including volcanic soils and the amount of traffic, he said.

“I blame the trucks; the roads were never built to take such heavy loads. I would love to see railways used more.”