Emergency services at a car fire on Cook Street, Marfell, New Plymouth. The incident is being treated as suspicious.

A fire that destroyed a car in a New Plymouth suburb on Wednesday evening is being treated as suspicious.

The fire service was called to Cook St in Marfell just before 6pm.

The blaze was “well involved", a fire service spokesperson said.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, he confirmed.

Police were also on the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted about 5:56pm.

The vehicle was towed, the spokesperson added.