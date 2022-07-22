Oh sugar! Police seeking trucker who left New Plymouth vehicle covered in molasses

The vehicle ended up covered in molasses. Police are trying to find the driver responsible.

A lunchtime drive came to a sticky end for a New Plymouth motorist whose car ended up covered in molasses.

Senior Constable Jason Koch said the incident happened on Monday in Northgate, at the intersection of Devon St East and Devon Rd.

About 12.25pm, the driver stopped at the lights behind a green truck with grey trailers and “it’s somehow got on her vehicle”.

Koch said although the truck driver was made aware, he “continued without stopping at all”.

“I am trying to identify the company responsible.”

While Chemwash contractors cleaned the vehicle, Koch said he wanted to pass on the invoice for the work to the truck driver.

Molasses is a syrup derived from sugar cane, often used as a sweetener, as well as in soil fertiliser, cattle feed and yeast fermentations.

Clean-up crews were on site for several hours as they water blasted and sucked up the spill.

Traffic management was set up in order to clear the roadway, and one lane remained open to traffic.

Traffic was backed up several kilometres and motorists had a wait of up to an hour to get through the intersection.

A spokesperson from Chemwash said they’d assisted the cleanup, but had arrived after the spill had happened, and didn’t have much more to add.

The driver on the receiving end of the molasses did not want to speak to media.

This isn’t the first time a molasses spillage has disrupted traffic flow, last year State Highway 1 was closed between Kaikōura and Blenheim when a tanker rolled, spilling molasses all over the road.