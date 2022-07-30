Veteran officer leaves police for new life as a tractor salesman

Former police constable Jono Erwood’s work vehicles are a lot slower these days, now that he's a tractor salesman.

Nine nights at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in Wellington prompted a veteran Taranaki police officer to seek a new start.

For much of the 32 years, two months and two days former senior constable Jono Erwood, of Stratford, spent in the police he loved it.

But he was already thinking about a change in career when he was called on to help at the occupation on Parliament grounds.

Being amongst the hatred and conflict during the 23-day protest in Wellington in February only set that in stone.

Former police officer Jono Erwood says his time at the protest was one of the reason he left the force after 32 years in the job.

“New Zealanders are better than what I saw there and experienced,” he said.

“Over those nights I had some good chats with some guys about why they were there, understanding and showing some empathy, treating them with respect.

“There were some people with genuine reasons for being there, some good people, but there were others who just wanted to have a crack at the police.”

Erwood said he felt the prime minister’s refusal to meet with the protestors occupying Parliament grounds had made things worse.

“I think Jacinda could have dealt with the situation better. If I have a problem with someone, I’ll go to see them and have a cup of tea. She never gave them an opportunity, never went to just listen - but then, hindsight is a wonderful thing,” he said.

During the protest, Ardern said focussing on the pandemic was top of her mind and the extremist language emanating from the protest was why the Government had refused to talk to the protesters.

As the protest went on, every party in Parliament also signed on to a joint-statement saying they will not talk to the convoy protesters until they stop breaking the law.

Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.

Erwood has spent his career in small communities, where building strong relationships was a vital part of the job.

He started as a young constable for eight years in Stratford before moving with his wife, Julie, to a remote, sole charge posting on the Chatham Islands between 1998 and 2001.

“The Chathams are 45 minutes ahead of New Zealand time, so I made the first arrest of the millennium,” he said.

Moving back to a sole charge station at Mōkau in North Taranaki was easy in comparison, until he was arrested in 2006 for drink-driving in his police car after he had rushed to help at a fatal road crash with the town's only oxygen bottles.

It was his day off and he had been playing golf with friends and had some drinks at home.

Given the same circumstances, he’d do it again, he said.

He was eventually discharged without conviction, and the family returned to Stratford, where he worked in rural liaison before taking on his role working with schools in Central and South Taranaki.

For the past 11 years, he has been running anti-bullying, drug education and road safety programmes.

“It was a big job and I loved it, loved the kids, loved the teachers.”

Erwood still recommends policing as a great career choice for young people.

“I was pleased to be involved with the Canterbury earthquakes and Wellington protests, I’m pleased I did my bit for the community.

“I had some great opportunities and enjoyed most of it.”

Immediately after leaving the police, Erwood had a stint as assistant manager at New World, which he enjoyed, but found the constant physical work involved was difficult.

The heavy lifting is done with hydraulics in his new role as a tractor salesman at Fieldtorque in Stratford.

Erwood is enjoying learning to drive the Massey Ferguson tractors he's now selling.

His stress levels are down and he is enjoying learning to drive the tractors and operate front end loaders and other equipment.

“I’m really stoked with my new position – I’m eight days in, and I just love it,” he said.

“I miss the camaraderie of the police staff and the police interaction, and knowing what’s going on if I hear the siren, but the other side of it is I don't miss that at all.”

Erwood has also served three terms on the Stratford District Council and is standing for a fourth at this year’s elections.

“Nine years ago, I stood to keep rates lower for everyone, that hasn’t changed, that’s a constant for me, we have to be prudent with our spending,” he said.

Seeing the new bike park built and the swimming pool well under way were two highlights from this term, he said.

“I’m really proud of the bike park, I was the first councillor to support the idea, I’ve had schools down there, they just love it.”