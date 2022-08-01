Site preperations underway for central New Plymouth housing development

The Liardet St site, formerly home to the New Plymouth Technical School, Technical Engineering building, and Taranaki Education Board Offices, is being cleared to make way for a 34-unit development by Te Atiawa.

Demolition work is under way to clear the site of a 34-home development in the centre of New Plymouth.

Te Atiawa is turning the central city site into their Pukekura – The Parade terraced housing scheme, where iwi and hapu members will have first option to buy.

The Liardet St site is currently being cleared of buildings with the former New Plymouth Technical School, built in 1906-7, and the Technical Engineering Building, dating from 1916-17, demolished over recent weeks.

The former Taranaki Education Board Offices is also to be demolished.

The two-storey timber building is listed as a Category 2 Historic Place but is not subject to protection under the New Plymouth District plan.

The medium-density housing project is one of a series of developments in New Plymouth and Waitara the iwi has previously stated it hopes will re-establish its footprint within its territory.

In a statement, Dion Tuuta, chief executive Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, said “providing 34 much-needed quality homes for whānau and the community is a priority for Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa.

“This development re-establishes our place on our landscape and honours Ngāti Te Whiti as mana whenua of Ngāmotu."

Supplied/Stuff An artist impression provides a glimpse of a 34-unit freehold terraced housing development on Liardet St, Ngāmotu, which is is underway.

The name of the central city development comes from the Taranaki Land Wars when the site was part of the “Parade Ground” for the British Troops stationed in a barracks on nearby Pūkākā Pā.

On the development website, it states the name “Pukekura – The Parade” reflected the importance of this area to Ngāti Te Whiti and respected the dual histories of the area.

The 6400 square-metre site, which had a 2019 land value of $2.75 million, is about 450 metres from the city centre of New Plymouth, and about 350 metres from Pukekura Park.

The development, which will include 1-3 bedroom units ranging in size from 77sqm to 100sqm, is a stone’s throw from some of the city’s most exclusive addresses.

Following its 2014 Treaty of Waitangi settlement, where it negotiated an $87m cash settlement, Te Ātiawa had the option to purchase, with a deferment available for up to two years, 51 sites within its tribal boundaries as part of the commercial redress element of the deal.

The Liardet St site was one of those options.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hamish Crimp, from Heritage Taranaki, says the former Taranaki Education Board Offices building was one of New Plymouth largest timber buildings.

The demolition of the Taranaki Education Board Office has disappointed heritage campaigner Hamish Crimp.

While “fully supportive” of projects to bring more homes to the inner city, Crimp said the building was “extraordinary” and the only purpose-built education board office on the Heritage New Zealand list.

“It’s one of our largest surviving timber buildings.”

Te Papa/F B Butler/Crown Studios The Taranaki Education Board Offices was built between 1908 and 1922 and is seen here circa 1930.

In 1997, the Taranaki Education Board Offices was one of 222 buildings the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) classed as category A, meaning it had “great cultural heritage value”.

The exterior of a category A building is protected, and demolition or removal is subject to resource consent.

But 160 buildings, including the offices, were later downgraded to category B, meaning that while they have “considerable heritage value”, they are not subject to any regulation.