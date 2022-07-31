Waka Kotahi sets new date for aborted Taranaki underpass roadworks

Roadworks on State Highway 3 at Tariki, between Inglewood and Stratford, will take place on Tuesday.

Highways bosses will have another go at fixing potholes on State Highway 3 in Taranaki on Tuesday.

The work, near the Rugby Road underpass at Tariki, between Inglewood and Stratford, had been set to take place last Sunday, but an oversight meant Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency failed to file a traffic management plan and corridor access request in time.

More than 20km of the road was sealed off and traffic diverted, and while repairs did take place further south at Midhirst, nothing happened at Tariki.

After promising to “capture the learnings from this situation”, NZTA has now said the road at the site will be closed in both directions between 9-11.30am and 12-2.30pm, with stop/go in operation from 3pm.

“To avoid delays to journeys, people are encouraged to take State Highway 45, where practical,” a spokesperson said.

“This work is weather dependent. If work needs to be rescheduled due to the weather, Waka Kotahi will notify the community as soon as possible.”