Phone box destroyed by car in Central New Plymouth

This phone box was smashed when a car hit it very early on Sunday morning.

Superman may struggle to find somewhere to change if he visits Central New Plymouth in the next day or two after a car ploughed into a phone booth early on Sunday and demolished it.

A woman, who did not give her name, said she was heading home from work around 1.30am and passed a badly damaged silver ‘people mover’ vehicle that had just crashed into a phone box by the intersection of Devon and Liardet Streets.

LISA BURD/Stuff The phone box is out of action after the crash.

“They must have gone straight through the lights and taken out the phone booth.”

The booth was lying in pieces on the footpath, and police were at the scene, she said.

A police media spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection about 1am, and found a car crashed into a phone booth.

There were no injuries, and officers had arranged for the vehicle to be towed and the road cleared.

No further details were available.