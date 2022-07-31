Homicide probe in rural Taranaki

Police say a homicide investigation is under way after a man's body was found in coastal Taranaki.

About 8.40am on Sunday, emergency services were called to an address on rural Kina Road, Oaonui, after a person arrived at the rural property and found the man.

It is believed the discovery took place on a farm.

“While we are treating this death as suspicious, we are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to our victim,” Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said in a statement released to media after 5pm.

The man’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

A forensic scene examination has begun and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out early this week.

A police spokesperson said no more details would be released today.

It is the third such investigation Taranaki since May 7, when Adrian Humphreys was found dead at a remote campground at Tāngārakau, in the east of the region. Nobody has yet been charged in relation to his death.

On May 22, New Plymouth woman Emma Field, 21, was found dead after a house fire and a man since been charged with her murder, as well as arson.