Fire destroys Hāwera house

A bystander took this photo of the house during the fire on Monday morning.

A Hāwera house was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Hāwera volunteer fire brigade was called to the house, on Fairfield Rd, at 1.29am.

Firefighters from other South Taranaki brigades, as well as New Plymouth and Whanganui, were called to assist because there was potential asbestos contamination, Fire and emergency investigator Matt Crabtree said.

“All of the firefighters and their equipment needed to be decontaminated after the fire.”

Crabtree said investigations were under way, but it was too soon to release further details.