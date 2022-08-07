Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew train - as newest member's dad looks on

Winch training for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter at Back Beach on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Paul Kalin got a text message from his daughter.

If you are free, Tiffany Yule told him, I’ll be down at Back Beach from 9am doing wet winching.

So he went along to watch from the shore as Yule and her Taranaki Rescue Helicopter colleagues trained with the volunteer marine team, winching personnel from the sea off New Plymouth.

“I’m a helicopter crewman and the winch operator,” Yule said on Sunday. “I assist the intensive care paramedics and provide aviation assistance to the pilot as well.”

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter/Stuff Tiffany Yule operating the helicopter winch during Saturday’s exercise.

Yule is the newest member of the community rescue helicopter crew. “I’ve been with the rescue helicopter for nearly six months, but that was my first opportunity to do wet winching since I joined the company.”

The exercise also saw rescue swimmers getting an ‘injured’ person into an inflatable boat, from which they were winched into the helicopter.

LISA BURD/Stuff The team had to contend with a bit of a swell.

“The scenario that a person was badly injured and needed to be in the aircraft straight away,” Yule said.

“Think of someone playing around on the rocks who injures themself.

“There was a bit of swell to contend with," she added. “It was quite a challenging exercise.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Paul Kalin watches the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew in action off Back Beach, New Plymouth

Yule, who grew up between Manaia and Eltham, in South Taranaki, became a winch operator during a 16-year stint in the Royal New Zealand Navy, which she joined the day after her 18th birthday.

“When I was in the navy there was no-one else doing it as a female, so I quite enjoyed that challenge of being the first female to tackle it.”

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter/Stuff Tiffany Yule joined the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew in February.

She left the navy to join the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, moving back to the region earlier this year with husband Alexander and their daughters Charlotte, 6, and Isobelle, 4.

Yule said her job is “fun, it’s rewarding, it’s challenging. It’s a pretty unique and dynamic environment which I like.

“There’s problem-solving, there’s logistics, and there are great views.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Proud dad Paul Kalin wached his daughter at work for the first time with the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter

Dad Paul said he was proud to have been able to watch his daughter and her colleagues in action.

“That’s the first time I have seen her at work with the rescue helicopter.”