Container shipping set to return to New Plymouth with route linking regional ports and east coast of Australia

Move Logistics has entered an agreement to acquire a vessel, the Atlas Wind, out of Europe.

A “game-changing” cargo shipping service is set to launch at Port Taranaki – eight years after the container trade sailed away.

New Plymouth-based freight transport and warehousing firm Move Logistics Group has announced a cargo line linking New Plymouth with regional New Zealand ports, Tasmania and the east coast of Australia.

A new division, Move Oceans is bringing over a cargo ship from Europe, and the first sailing of bulk, break bulk and containers is set to take place “this side of Christmas”, said general manager Dale Slade.

“We have strong commitment from a couple of customers already. There has been lots of interest coming through.”

READ MORE:

* Covid a wake-up call to NZ's fragile logistics chain, says union

* Pressure ramps up for NZ to charter its own ships

* Maritime Union backs freight industry's concerns over shipping line 'profiteering'



Port Taranaki has been without container shipping since 2014, although the trade had dwindled after Fonterra pulled out in 2009.

Move Oceans has entered an agreement to buy carrier Atlas Wind, which can carry 350 containers, or the equivalent of 5,000 tonnes of bulk cargo, and the sale is expected to be completed in October.

Move Oceans plans to offer a monthly service between New Plymouth, Nelson, Timaru, and Bluff, and across the Tasman.

Slade said the service would not only give Taranaki businesses a new export opportunity, “it also allows New Plymouth to get access to imports from Australia direct”.

“It’s fantastic to be able to create a shipping line service from scratch essentially and work with regional customers, which is a lot of Move’s existing customers, and it’s a great complement to our domestic trucking and domestic warehousing.

“It’s a bit of a game-changer. There are not many logistics companies that have their own vessel to bring in product as well.”

Slade said it was “probably the worst time in shipping history to be doing this” in the wake of Covid, which had caused shipping delays and a shortage of workers, but it was also “the most opportune time as well”.

“It’s not the silver bullet to deal with shipping congestion issues, but it’s a decent-sized vessel and it's going to provide some great tonnage and a reliable monthly cycle.

“The intention is it's a three to five-year plan and then we can definitely look at bigger vessels with a higher frequency.”

Move is also developing a separate drive-on, drive-off truck service between regional New Zealand ports.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has invested $10m in the scheme, which was announced in June.

Move is to buy and refit a quarter-ramp roll on/roll off vessel, with the first sailing expected to take place next year.

Move said the service would take vehicles off the road and save 2000 tons of carbon emissions a year.