Stratford photographer's patience pays off with publication success

Stratford-based photographer Guy Vickers is thrilled his bird and nature pictures will feature in a selection of calenders next year.

Guy Vickers has honed his patience the hard way – crouching for hours in uncomfortable positions in mud and wet bush, waiting to shoot the perfect bird photo.

The Stratford man’s passion is nature and bird photography, and he carries a camera any time he is out in nature.

His most famous subject was a rare white piwakawaka (fantail) that appeared in Stratford’s King Edward Park in 2020, delighting the community and attracting dozens of photographers to the town.

Vickers spent months stalking the bird and getting to know its habits, being there so often, the bird seemed to accept him.

Guy Vickers/Stuff Vickers said the rare white fantail was last seen in November 2020.

“I spent a lot of time waiting in the trees, and he’d come close and feed,” he said.

Commercial success from his camera work has evolved steadily over the past few years, and he was thrilled to learn recently that six of his best shots will be seen on walls around the world next year.

His photos were chosen for a series of 2023 calenders by Potton and Burton Publishing, which is a real coup, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff One of Vickers' pictures of the rare white fantail inspired a mural in Stratford.

The calendars are sold online and in bookshops, and are popular for sending overseas, he said.

In previous years, he had one or two images accepted, sometimes none.

“That is a record breaker for me and is quite an achievement considering the quality of the images submitted by New Zealand's best nature photographers,” he said.

“I'm so excited about this achievement, it's a real buzz to see my photos in print at this level of quality, but also to know that I am contributing to the awareness of our natural world.”

The landscape photos were taken in Taranaki and of Taranaki Maunga, and the bird photos were taken in Manawatū and the central North Island.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Vickers has learned a lot of techniques to get close to native birds without scaring them.

He wears the same clothes each shoot, khaki and black, keeps his camera strap turned under to hide the white writing, and wears gloves.

“If you get close to a bird, your hands will be big white flappy things.”

But his current projects don't require so much subterfuge, as he has started doing portraits of people and groups in the landscape, something that combines his love of the outdoors and his photography, he said.