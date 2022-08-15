Ferret suspected in three kiwi deaths that have rocked Taranaki conservation community

Toby Shanley from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and Chania Hattle of Oakura, a volunteer with the Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust, are helping monitor kiwi in the Kaitake Ranges, where three were recently killed by a ferret.

The hunt is on for a ferret believed to have killed three kiwi in the Kaitake Ranges where a wild population of the birds is being established.

The deaths of Tamatea in the ranges and Haimona and Bouush at Pukeiti has devastated the Taranaki coastal conservation community.

They were discovered by members of Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust and the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, chair Peter Morgan said in a statement.

“It has been a rough few days. Our 100-plus volunteers and broader community have worked really hard to provide a safe haven for the initial 20 kiwi on Kaitake and their offspring.

READ MORE:

* New kiwi set to join successful Kaitake colony in Taranaki

* Kiwi release 'season' begins in Taranaki

* First kiwi chick born on Kaitake Ranges in Taranaki just months after birds reintroduced



“As well as maintaining traplines, our members also monitor the birds. They are part of us. We know their names, if they’re breeding and where they’ve settled.”

An autopsy on the dead birds, conducted by Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital, indicated the kiwi were likely killed by a ferret.

However, based on the post-mortem findings alone, a cat cannot be absolutely ruled out, so DNA testing will confirm the predator.

Taranaki Kiwi Trust Two of the birds that were killed had raised young last season (file photo).

Since the discovery of the kiwi deaths, the Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust, Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Department of Conservation, Towards Predator-Free Taranaki, Ngā Mahanga a Tairi and Taranaki Mounga Project have been working to strengthen the trapping network on and off the range.

“The positive part is the way all the groups have come together and really quickly put a huge effort into catching the culprit, and keeping other kiwi safe,” Toby Shanley from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust said.

All trapping data has been reviewed, traps have been rebaited where the dead kiwi were found, and camera sensors have been checked for possible ferret movements.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Toby Shanley from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust said all the groups and volunteers involved with kiwi have come together to protect the birds in the Kaitake Ranges.

They also set additional traps and cameras throughout Pukeiti, are monitoring all nearby kiwi to ensure they are safe, and working with neighbours to ensure their bait stations and traps are serviced.

One of the birds was released in April this year, and the others, a breeding pair, were released in 2021.

“Establishing a population there is going to be a numbers game, we will have some setbacks but if we can get the numbers up, eventually we will be able to withstand these events,” Shanley said.

“All the others are doing well.”

Taranaki Mounga co-project manager Sean Zieltjes​ said the deaths had been a shock for the volunteers, many of whom had seen the kiwi, which all have names, up close when they were caught for their annual health checks.

The Taranaki Kiwi Trust team has put its effort into tracking the 17 remaining kiwi with transmitters known to be in the Kaitake Range.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The three kiwi have been released into the Kaitake Ranges over the past two years (file photo).

“This is devastating for our staff and the wider kiwi whānau, who have spent thousands of hours tracking these birds,” trust manager Celine Filbee said in a statement.

“Everyone has a massive personal investment in their wellbeing. We know we have gained kiwi thanks to successful breeding on the range, but this delivers a blow to the project.”

Pukeiti and the Kaitake Range is one of the most densely populated trap areas in the country, and has seen trap numbers increase to nearly 1000, from 60 in 2018.