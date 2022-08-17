Couple's quest for good life in back country Taranaki back on track following road closure decision

A couple living at the end of an unmaintained rural road want it closed to the public so they can keep access to their property open.

A couple’s dream of living the good life off the grid in back country Taranaki is hopefully back on track after a decision to close the dirt road they live on to everyone but the locals for half the year.

The couple bought a property in isolated hill country on an unmaintained section of Braemore Rd halfway between Hāwera and Whanganui about two years ago with plans to live off the grid and off the land.

But since moving in the couple claim they had been shot at, their property attacked and vandals had damaged their vehicles.

On top of that damage caused to the road leading to their home by off-road enthusiasts who ripped up the dirt track with their four-by-four vehicles left the couple unable to access their property safely.

READ MORE:

* Roading targetted rate 'extremely disappointing', NZ Forestry boss says

* Couple 'stuck in the middle' of council and forestry battle over road so bad family won't visit them

* Station Stream bridge maintenance worries for Hakataramea residents



The couple are the first and only people to live on the particular section of Braemore Rd, which the council does not maintain but which provides access to a Department of Conservation area that hunters can use with a permit.

During winter the road is only accessible with a four-by-four vehicle.

In 2021 the couple’s request that the road be closed was turned down and they had hoped to make a new plea in person at the South Taranaki District Council earlier this year.

Unfortunately they could not attend the meeting as a slip had made the road impassable, manager of community and infrastructure services Fiona Aitken told councillors.

Their in-person request was in support of a letter their lawyer had sent to the council earlier this year stating damage to the road was so bad it was a safety risk for the couple accessing their property.

South Taranaki District Council The road is almost impassable in winter and four-wheel-drvive enthusiasts have caused a lot of damage.

The couple said they had already paid $70,000 to repair the road after logging work on their property, only to have it damaged again by the reckless driving of the four-wheel-drive enthusiasts.

Inland from Waverley, the area is sparsely settled and one of the most isolated areas in Taranaki.

The couple and other landowners in the area were also concerned about the natural environment being destroyed because there are kiwi and other native species living in the surrounding forest and their existence was being put in jeopardy by the reckless driving.

It had been a long year for the family as they had bought the property a year prior, with dreams to live off the grid and off the land. However, this had not eventuated, Aitken said.

South Taranaki District Council Gates to slow traffic were trialled but proved ineffective in stopping the vehicles.

To feel safe and secure on their property, the couple asked the council to close the unmaintained section of the road over the wet winter months, so they could maintain the track themselves to keep full access and be able to enjoy life again.

The police had confirmed there had been called to incidents in the area involving firearms, and the couple had supplied a photograph of a person on a four-wheeler holding a gun, Aitken said.

Staff from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust also had concerns about people with guns as this was a fairly remote area, she said.

In a report to council it was stated other landowners on the road were also happy to see it closed over the winter, providing they had access.

The council voted to close the road in winter from next year, between May 1and October 31.

The couple could not be contacted.