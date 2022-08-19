Pothole puncture problems as heavy rain leaves Taranaki highway in 'pathetic' state

One Stratford resident says the state of Taranaki’s roads is going to lead to protests – as wet weather has led to potholes appearing across the region.

Sandra Ngatai was heading to New Plymouth Airport at around 6.40am to pick up her daughter Boo and niece when she hit three potholes on State Highway 3 near Tariki, puncturing her car tyre.

Ngatai said there were four other cars with punctures in the same spot and three others had joined the group after she got caught out.

One of the cars that had pulled over when she arrived was an undercover police vehicle, which has since been towed.

Ngatai said someone else had to pick up her daughter from the airport, and they “had to have our reunion on the side of the road”.

“We're going to have to start a protest against paying our road user charges. Our cars have to be up to the standard of the road but the road is not up to the standard of our cars.

“It’s just pathetic.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stratford resident Sandra Ngatai had to have her reunion with her daughter on the side of the road.

Police received multiple calls about cars pulling over and changing tyres due to potholes in Tariki and Eltham and have issued a call asking drivers to take care.

In an emailed statement, police confirmed there had been issues with motorists hitting potholes due to a lack of visibility and surface flooding caused by heavy rain overnight.

"Taking care meant increasing following distances as it took longer to slow down in the rain, driving to the conditions, delaying travel if possible, putting your headlights on and slowing down," police said.

Tariki has long been a problem area for potholes and Waka Kotahi has come under heat in recent months for the state of the highway in the region.

In July, plans to fix potholes in the area fell through due to a traffic management plan oversight.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngatai said there were four other cars with punctures in the same spot and three others had joined the group since.

The repairs then took place on August 9 but heavy rain appears to have undone the work.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi urged Taranaki drivers to take care on the region’s roads and avoid unnecessary travel, as heavy rain causes road closures and flooding across the network.

Waka Kotahi contractors working to repair damage caused by the heavy rainfall such as slips, flooding and potholes and, with more severe weather expected, our crews will continue to monitor various sites across the region.

It said there were "a large number of potholes between New Plymouth and Eltham".

"Crews are working around the clock to repair the damage and reduce further deterioration of the road during the wet weather, before longer term repairs can take place."

Motorists headed north from the region are being warned of delays of up to an hour due to multiple slips on Mt Messenger which require intermittent road closures in both directions.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Waitara River is covering farmland as heavy rain causes it to swell.

Further south temporary speed restrictions are in place on SH3 between Inglewood and Norfolk, due to flooding.

There are also speed restrictions near Midhirst due to potholes on the bridge.

A slip on SH3, south of the Mangorei Rd Intersection has led to the closure of the northbound lane, while SH 45 is closed at Inaha, at the intersection with Lower Inaha Rd due to flooding, with a detour in place.

Waitara East School has advised families to collect their kids due to the Waitara River rising.

Taranaki Civil Defence Boss Todd Velvin said there was lots of surface flooding and motorist should take care.

He said Civil Defence received a flurry of calls between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday when it was bucketing down.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff Mangatete Rd, near Okato, has been closed. Houses in the area were also evacuated as a precaution on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday houses near Mangatete Rd were evacuated as a precaution due to the flooded river.

But just one other house, in Junction Rd, had been evacuated Thursday night due to flooding, Velvin said.

Velvin said there had been 650mm of rain on Taranaki Maunga in the last 24 hours, about a month’s worth of rain, which was then flowing into the rivers.

However, he said rivers levels around the region were now starting to drop.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff On Thursday a tree got stuck under the Bristol Rd bridge over the Manganui River.

Of the 16 rivers monitored by the Taranaki Regional Council, seven were still rising at 8am on Friday, five were dropping and the rest were steady.

One of the rising rivers is the Waitara, which has increased from 1.45m on Wednesday to 8.14m at 7am Friday.

Meanwhile, 339 homes across the region are without power – 226 in Hurworth, 76 in Egmont Village, 12 in Opunake and 25 in Hāwera.

Powerco estimates power will be restored to the homes throughout the day.