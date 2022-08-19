Taranaki motorists warned of surface flooding, slips and potholes as rain continues to fall

Taranaki motorists are being warned to be vigilant on their morning commute with reports of surface flooding, slips, potholes and road closures across the region.

Several cars have had punctured tyres as a result of potholes along State Highway 3 near Eltham and Tariki, while there is surface flooding in several parts of the region, including Egmont Village and in the Uruti Valley, near Mt Messenger.

Taranaki Civil Defence Boss Todd Velvin said there was lots of surface flooding and motorist should take care.

He said there were also slips and people driving around hills and gorges should take care as more could occur.

READ MORE:

* No weather respite after flooding and swollen rivers cause devastation

* In pictures: Dangerous slips, flooding as extreme rain wreaks havoc

* Nelson's recovery after flood event will take years, mayor says



Andy Macdonald/Stuff Mangatete Rd, near Okato, has been closed. Houses in the area were also evacuated as a precaution on Thursday.

A number of roads across the region are closed including Rifle Range Rd, near the Waiwhakaiho River, and Mangatete Rd, near the Stony River.

On Thursday houses near Mangatete Rd were evacuated as a precaution due to the flooded river.

Just one other house, in Junction Rd, had been evacuated last night due to flodding, Velvin said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff On thursday a tree got stuck under the Bristol Rd bridge over the Manganui River.

He said Civil Defence had a flurry of calls between 9pm and 10pm but there had been a break in the weather after that.

Velvin said there had been 650mm of rain on Taranaki Maunga in the last 24 hours, about a month’s worth of rain, which was then flowing into the rivers.

However, he said rivers levels around the region were now starting to drop.