Civil Defence activates emergency co-ordination centre as Taranaki deals with days of downpours

Tao Burnaby, 5, and Jarrah, 6, went to check out the flooded Waiwhakaiho River at the Meeting of the Waters on Friday.

Taranaki’s Civil Defence Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) and the New Plymouth Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) have been activated as the region deals with flooding, road closures, dangerous driving conditions, animal welfare concerns, and fallen trees.

In an emailed statement, Civil Defence boss Todd Velvin said more than a metre of rain had fallen on Taranaki Maunga causing significant flows down all rivers resulting in several families voluntarily evacuating their homes.

Velvin said if people felt unsafe or saw water rising rapidly, they should be proactive and move to higher ground.

“Don’t wait for official warnings, if you see water rising, leave and don’t return until it is safe to do so. Be prepared with a grab bag packed with clothing, medication, and essential supplies for each family member.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Waitara River level was beginning to drop on Friday after reaching a high of more than 8m earlier in the morning.

​​​​​​“People should also make plans for their pets and shift stock from low-lying areas to higher ground.”

Velvin said the MetService forecast for Taranaki overnight and into tomorrow was for more heavy rain easing overnight with an additional short burst of heavy rain on Saturday morning. The wind watch had been lifted.

“We will continue to closely monitor and respond to the developing situation with our partner agencies. We are in a state of preparedness and will respond accordingly,” Velvin said.

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Regional Council has been monitoring river levels around the region overnight and will continue to do so today.

“Council staff are stationed at the Waitara Flood Protection Scheme and monitoring is ongoing,” TRC’s Daniel Harrison said.

“At this stage, there are no plans to implement further flood protection measures and the Waitara Bridge is expected to remain open. However, monitoring is ongoing and if the situation changes, we will provide an update to the community.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The Waitara River has flooded into nearby farmland.

The river running through the town rose rapidly on Thursday from 1.4m to more than 8m on Friday morning, however it was now starting to drop.

Waitara East School has advised families to collect their kids due to the Waitara River rising and both Manukorihi Intermediate and Waitara High School closed at midday Friday.

Taking care means: increasing your following distance; it takes longer to stop in the rain; driving to the conditions; delaying unnecessary travel if possible; putting your headlights on; slow down, and be patient.

Civil Defence is advising people to never drive through flood water. Most deaths during flood events are a result of cars being swept away by flood water and people becoming trapped.

“Even 30 centimetres of water can sweep your car away. If you come across flood waters turn around and go another way. If your car stalls abandon it immediately and head to higher ground,” Velvin said.

Motorists are being warned about the driving conditions and numerous road closures. There is a large oil spill on SH3 between Pātea and Hāwera.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff There is surface flooding issues across the region after Thursday and Friday’s rain.

Motorists are advised to take extreme caution and travel slowly through the area. Services are currently working to clear the road.

The New Plymouth District Council said several roads and walkways in the are had been closed.

The Coastal Walkway is closed, and debris is being cleared at the Port end, the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge and the Huatoki underpass in the central city are also closed.

Road wise, a major slip has affected access to 12 homes on Mutukawa Rd and crews are cutting a track, Bristol RD, where a large trees got wedged against Manganui River Bridge, is closed, as is Upland Rd, near Egmont village, Mangatete Rd, Okato, Mangatoro Rd, Ahitītī, Mohakatino Rd, North of Tongaporutu – slips, Tarata Rd, Richmond Rd, Lepperton, Lincoln Rd, near Inglewood, Tate Rd, Brixton.

And reports of slips and flooding are also being assessed at Egmont Rd, Okoki Rd, Urenui, Seaview Rd, New Plymouth, Tarata Rd, Okau Rd, Ahitītī, Mangamaio Rd, Mimi, Matapo Rd, near Urenui, Beach Rd, Urenui, Frankley Rd, New Plymouth, Moki Rd, Urutī.

The council said it had been busy clearing roads, managing flooding and sewer overflows after the heavy rain over the last two days.

There had overflows reported across the district.

Inglewood has had wastewater overflows at the oxidation ponds into Kurapete Stream, Konini St into a tributary of the Waiongana River, and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.

Waitara has had sewer overflows from the Outfall pump station to sea and three service access holes (manholes) in the town.

The council said it had notified key partners and the relevant authorities and public health warnings will be issued, and signage erected.