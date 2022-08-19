Portaloos dropped out to Waitara and Inglewood as heavy rain puts pressure on sewerage system

Tao Burnaby, 5, and Jarrah, 6, went to check out the flooded Waiwhakaiho River at the Meeting of the Waters on Friday.

Tao and Jarrah Burnaby weren’t complaining about the heavy rain that caused havoc in Taranaki on Friday – it meant the brothers got a day off school. And they weren't the only ones.

After a thorough soaking on Thursday heavy rain continued on Friday in Taranaki leading to road and school closures, slips, fallen trees and flooded rivers.

And while rivers started to lower on Friday, more rain is expected today, possibly heavy in the morning, turning to showers in the evening, with strong northerly winds that are expected to ease in the afternoon.

On Thursday it was the Hangatahua (Stony) River and the Manganui River that threatened to burst their banks, however on Friday it was the Waitara River that came close to record flood levels.

Clifton Rowing Club president Gus Berghan said a “huge” standing wave had formed between the pillars of the Waitara bridge in the town.

“The river looks the worst I’ve seen it, but we haven’t had a big tide so far, so the water hasn’t got as high as other times,” he said on Friday afternoon.

Club members were prepared for the potential flood and had lifted their boats off the ground floor of the club.

Further up the river flooded farmland and toppled a whitebait stand.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The Waitara River has flooded into nearby farmland.

The river got high enough that at midday Waitara East School, Manukorihi Intermediate and Waitara High School announced they were closing.

People congregated on the Maukorihi lookout to video and photograph the river’s effects, with one woman urging people to “stay safe whanau, stay safe”.

Intense rainfall also led to a number of wastewater discharge notices around the region.

In Waitara signs warning against swimming and collecting kai were put up as wastewater discharged into the sea.

Three service access holes (manholes) in the town also overflowed.

In Inglewood oxidation ponds overflowed into the Kurapete Stream, Konini St overflowed into a tributary of the Waiongana River, and three service access hole in the town also overflowed.

On Friday afternoon the New Plymouth District Council advised that the wastewater system was operating at capacity in Waitara and Inglewood making some toilets slow to flush.

The council was providing portaloos for people to use if they needed them and contractors would maintain temporary toilets over the weekend at Brown and Konini Streets in Inglewood and at Parris and Seymour St in Waitara.

People there were also asked to conserve water over the next few days.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Waitara River flooded farmland and overturned a whitebait stand.

Taranaki Regional Council said it had been monitoring river levels around the region.

While the Waitara River had risen rapidly overnight on Thursday to reach a high of 8.29m at the Bertrand Rd bridge, the level began falling at 9am on Friday.

By 2pm it was down to 7.27m, still well above the mean annual flood height of 6.46m.

High rainfall on the mountain also caused the Patea River to climb rapidly, from 0.56m at 9am Thursday, to 8.22m at 1pm on Friday, this slowly began to drop as the day wore on, reaching 8.14m at 3pm.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff School pupils Sekani Pringle, Leah Stephenson, Stella Sutton, and Maddison Holswich watch the Waitara River in flood,

Taranaki’s Civil Defence Emergency Co-ordination Centre and the New Plymouth Emergency Operation Centre were activated as the region dealt with flooding, road closures, dangerous driving conditions, animal welfare concerns, and fallen trees.

In an emailed statement, Civil Defence boss Todd Velvin said more than a metre of rain had fallen on Taranaki Maunga causing significant flows down all rivers resulting in several families voluntarily evacuating their homes.

In New Plymouth the Coastal Walkway was closed, as well as the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge and the Huatoki underpass in the central city.

In addition to potholes appearing around the region, a major slip affected access to 12 homes on Mutukawa Rd, while a large oil spill on SH3 between Pātea and Hāwera also led to warnings.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Waitara River level was beginning to drop on Friday after reaching a high of more than 8m earlier in the morning.

Bristol Rd, where a large tree was wedged against Manganui River Bridge, was closed, as was Upland Rd, near Egmont village, Mangatete Rd, Okato, Mangatoro Rd, Ahitītī, Mohakatino Rd, North of Tongaporutu, and Tarata Rd.

Surface flooding led to warnings for drivers going down Richmond Rd, Lepperton, Lincoln Rd, near Inglewood, and Tate Rd, Brixton.

Reports of slips and flooding were also assessed at Egmont Rd, Okoki Rd, Urenui, Seaview Rd, New Plymouth, Tarata Rd, Okau Rd, Ahitītī, Mangamaio Rd, Mimi, Matapo Rd, near Urenui, Beach Rd, Urenui, Frankley Rd, New Plymouth, and Moki Rd, Urutī.