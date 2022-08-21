Yarrows Taranaki Bulls in 16-10 victory over Canterbury

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls took on Canterbury in a third round Bunnings NPC match at Pukekura Park.

A splendid, committed effort propelled the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls to an upset 16-10 victory over Canterbury in a third round Bunnings NPC match at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, on Saturday.

With their backs firmly against the wall after losses in the opening two weeks, Taranaki produced a brilliant performance to inflict the first defeat of the season on Canterbury. And it was deserved.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fans braved the rain to watch the rugby.

Head coach Neil Barnes and forward assistant Jarrad Hoeata produced a Herculean effort with the front in eight in just six days.

After Bay of Plenty had taken them to the sword in the last game, the forwards ripped into their more illustrious opponents to lay the foundation for the victory.

It was Taranaki’s second consecutive victory against Canterbury after last beating them in 2020 for the Ranfurly Shield.

Added to the mix was All Black Stephen Perofeta. He goaled four attempts from five and provided assurance as well as a many options on attack.

Overarching the united Taranaki work was its defence. That was best highlighted by the hosts keeping Canterbury scoreless for the first 69 minutes.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The united Taranaki defence left Canterbury scoreless for the first 69 minutes.

While the ground conditions were not ideal, even if the persistent rain of recent days was largely anonymous, the pride in the Taranaki line was of top-notch quality.

This is the same Canterbury side that had accumulated 105 points from its opening two games.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Bulls take possession.

It was Perofeta who opened the scoring with a penalty after 15 minutes.

Taranaki’s confidence appeared to grow with it and its only try came 12 minutes later to the impressive Daniel Rona.

Taranaki initially won a lineout near the Canterbury 22, from where Pita Gus Sowakula – he, too, offered much more this week – carried strongly to the gain line.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Pukekura Park was once again the battleground.

From the resulting ruck, Rona ran a terrific line, slicing through and showing good pace to score.

While Perofeta missed a further penalty on halftime – Taranaki took a 10-0 lead into the adjournment – he redeemed himself early in the second half with two successful penalties.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Canterbury’s inability to gain points was an intriguing aspect of the match.

That made it 16-0 and Taranaki were in control.

Canterbury dominated possession and territory after that. But their inability to convert that into points was an intriguing aspect of the match.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Nikasia Cunningham, Taranaki Bulls supporter.

Eventually George Bridge found the line and then, with five minutes to go, former NZ under 20 representative, George Bell, sneaked over. Fergus Burke missed both conversions, but suddenly it was game on.

Canterbury found space twice from within its own quarter in a desperate attempt to thieve the contest.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Stephen Perofeta opened the scoring.

But each time Taranaki trusted its defence to claim a memorable victory. It was a much-needed win with its next game against Wellington next Sunday.

In his 50 match, Ricky Riccitelli was prominent. He was not alone. Other similarly experienced forwards like Mitchell Brown, Kaylum Boshier and Jessie Parete also gave good accounts of themselves.

Unfortunately, though, the Taranaki Whio women’s side could not break its duck. It lost its fifth straight game, going down 29-15 to Northland at Inglewood.

That was a disappointing end. Taranaki had lead 15-0 just before halftime, after two tries to Brooke Neilson and a five pointer as well to Jaymi Ngaia.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This fan celebrated the win while driving away from Pukekura Park.

Northland scored just before the break and added four further tries in the second half.

Despite finishing bottom in the championship, Taranaki will meet Northland again this coming weekend in a quarterfinal.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mike Morrissey. Taranaki Bulls mascot. Taranaki win 16-10 upset against Canterbury at Pukekura park in New Plymouth. NPC rugby

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.