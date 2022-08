Jess Robinson, left, of PN Marist, vies for the ball with Moturoa’s Fernanda Toscani, centre, and Danielle Lucinsky.

A 2-1 win over Palmerston North Marist has put Moturoa into next weekend’s Federation Cup final.

Following Sunday's win, the team will take on Massey in a home match at the Onuku Taipari Domain.

It will be the team’s second stab at the cup, following on from last season’s loss to Taradale.