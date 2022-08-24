Energy developers to share Taranaki offshore wind study data

The winds off the Taranaki coast have been identified as one of the country’s best potential spots for offshore wind generation (file photo).

Offshore wind energy developers will share data gathered off the coast of Taranaki in a “significant step” forward for the industry.

Information on wind speed, direction and consistency gathered from the Kupe platform, operated by Beach Energy New Zealand, will be shared with multiple offshore developers.

“This initiative will allow us to assess wind resources in South Taranaki and reduce uncertainties for the future development of offshore wind in the region,” said Carlos Martin, chief executive of BlueFloat Energy, which is one of the companies involved.

“It opens the door for a new spirit of collaboration where we can discuss the potential for shared infrastructure, transmission corridors and offshore transmission networks.”

At the NZ Wind Energy 2022 conference in Wellington this week, a consortium including BlueFloat Energy unveiled plans to develop four offshore wind projects, in Taranaki, Southland and Waikato, with a combined potential to generate up to 5GW of power.

One gigawatt is enough energy to power more than 650,000 homes.

“We have an incredible opportunity in front of us to develop a new, value-adding industry with offshore wind energy,” consortium partnerships director Justine Gilliland said.

Meanwhile, the NZ Super Fund, together with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is planning to deploy a floating Doppler Light Detection and Ranging system (LiDAR) off the South Taranaki coast later this year or early next year.

Once approval is gained, the LiDAR will measure area-specific wind speeds and help determine the feasibility of an initial $5billion clean energy project producing up to one gigawatt, as well as the potential for an additional 1GW project.