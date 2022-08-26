The unknown contender for the South Taranaki mayoralty

Bus driver Walter Smith is running a low-key campaign to get elected as the Mayor of South Taranaki.

If the fish are biting this weekend, Walter Smith might be delayed in hitting the campaign trail on his quest to win the mayoral chains in South Taranaki.

Smith, who is standing for the district’s top job against incumbent mayor Phil Nixon in the October 8 local body election, is taking a decidedly low-key approach.

Nobody Stuff spoke to, from Nixon to the person organising a meet the candidates meeting, knew anything about him, but Smith isn’t worried.

“I haven’t got any posters up around town. People will get to know me as I get around a bit.”

READ MORE:

* Work starting soon on Hāwera's $15.5million cultural centre

* Tairoa Lodge is people and history

* Brotherhood of photographers answer mate's call to help Taranaki Hospice



He plans to head into town on Saturday morning to meet and greet people, after he’s been down to Ohawe Beach for a spot of surf casting - if the tide is right.

Smith, 62, works part-time driving a school bus.

He grew up in Hāwera and returned to the town four years ago with his wife, Rangi, their two daughters and the family dog, after living in Palmerston North for many years.

He’s spent his working life as a truck driver, and worked on farms and in other hands-on jobs.

“I’m not a flash fella, this is me. I’ve never worn a suit,” he said.

But he’s quite often recognised in the street by people who saw him on TV last year.

Smith was reunited with his son Adrian Fletcher, who he had last seen more than 40 years earlier as a newborn baby, in an episode of David Lomas Investigates.

“Quite a few people know me because of David Lomas, it’s been on TV two or three times,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Walter Smith’s pride and joy is a Triumph motorbike.

Smith said he decided to stand for Mayor because he wants to see more vibrancy brought to the town, particularly its parks.

“I’ll keep rates down as low as possible – I’m a ratepayer too, so I don't want them to go sky-high.”

He would have an open door policy, so people could see him without making appointments where possible.

“And if the old fullas want a hand with something, I’m not going to promise the world, but I will help as much as I can.”

As a keen motorcyclist (he has a gleaming Triumph Bonneville T100 in his basement), Smith joked he might opt for a Mayoral motorbike instead of a car.

And one of his first tasks if he does get elected will be to organise some speed cameras on his road, Fairfield Rd, as too many people speed along it, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Walter Smith would like traffic slowed along Fairfield Rd, in Hāwera.

Smith said he was looking forward to introducing himself to Nixon and district residents at meet the candidates meetings next month.

Age Concern South Taranaki is holding a meeting for the two mayoral candidates at 10.30am on September 8 at the Presbyterian Church Hall, and Eltham Lions Club is hosting a meet the candidates gathering on September 15 at 7pm at the town's fire station.