Hāwera Hawks bag rugby league silverware

History was made at Hicks Park in Hāwera on Saturday when the Hāwera Hawks premier rugby league team won the Taranaki title for the first time in more than 40 years.

It was 1980 when the team last lifted the silverware. This time, they beat the Pātea Warriors 20-16 in a thriller on their home turf.

The home team had fresh legs, having had a week off after their semi-final opponents, the Waitara Bears, defaulted because of player eligibility and injuries.

Patea’s final hopes were not guaranteed after being locked up at 34-all in the other semi-final against two-time defending champions Bell Block Marist Dragons.

Pātea eventually won 36-34 in their first time back in the competition in 25 years.

Hāwera scored four tries to three in the final, which was played in front of a healthy crowd on a fine afternoon. Brent Landers slotted two goals for the champions.

But it was not all smooth sailing for Hāwera, with several lead changes.

Pātea led 10-6 just before the break, before the scores were locked up at 10-all at half-time.

Hāwera managed to sneak in front 14-10, but Pātea claimed the lead again before the final whistle.

Hāwera maintained a 20-16 score line with two minutes to go.

The competition was originally scheduled for March, but had to be

postponed because of growing Covid-19 cases

region.

It forced Taranaki Rugby League to move the season to the back end of the club winter sports window, so it would not impact with rugby union.