Strong Wellington team beat Taranaki in round four of the national provincial championship

Pita-Gus Sowakula, of Taranaki, is tackled during the round four Bunnings NPC match against Wellington at Sky Stadium.

A powerful Wellington outfit beat Taranaki 31-25 during round four of the national provincial championship (NPC) in Wellington on Sunday.

When it looked like Taranaki’s season was back on track after their heroic win against Canterbury more than a week ago, the loss was the Bulls’ third this season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Liam Blyde loses his footing at Sky Stadium.

Taranaki were bolstered by the return of Daniel Waite and Kini Naholo, with coach Neil Barnes making only two changes in the lead up.

Wellington used their strength up front during the win at Sky Stadium and had the ability to penetrate the line with effect. Wellington looked more polished compared to last week’s loss to Northland.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Bulls complete stellar year to be proud of

* NPC: Taranaki mark All Blacks lock Scott Barrett's debut with win against Southland

* NPC talking points: Plenty at stake as all eyes turn to Blenheim and Christchurch



Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Referee Stu Curran makes a call.

The home team’s performance was highlighted by strong number 8 Peter Lakia’s hat-trick of tries, all coming from powerful runs close to the line.

While Taranaki’s set piece and lineout-to-maul drive looked positive, Wellington had the upper hand with a 17-6 lead at the break.

Peter Umaga-Jensen, Nehe Milner Skudder and Lakai dotted down in the first half.

Aiden Morgan did well to kick a conversion in swirly conditions.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pita-Gus Sowakula and Caleb Delany, of Wellington, compete for a lineout.

Taranaki managed two first half penalties to first-five Jayson Potroz.

The score could have been closer at the break, with wing Vereniki Tikoisolomone’s attempted try denied after being ruled to have taken Milner-Skudder without the ball.

It was hard for Taranaki to gain any momentum in the first half, with only 37 percent possession and a mammoth 100 tackles.

Wellington continued to fire in the second half, with Lakai dotting down twice.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Logan Crowley pats referee Stu Curran on the head after striking him with a pass.

In between times, Potroz continued his points tally of 13 for the game, with his first try of the season.

Potroz darted through the defence untouched and kicked the conversion.

Wellington stretched the score out to 31-13 before Kini Naholo and Pita Gus-Sowakula narrowed the margin to secure a bonus point.

There will be injury concerns once more for Neil Barnes.

Potroz, Adam Lennox and Donald Brighouse all left the field with varying injuries.

Potroz’s looked the worst of the lot after he was nursing his right arm or shoulder. He missed most of this year’s club season for Tukapa after shoulder surgery nearly a year ago.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Peter Lakai, of Wellington, makes a break during the round four Bunnings NPC match between Wellington and Taranaki at Sky Stadium.

By the end, Taranaki’s backline featured players playing out of position to get through the game.

Taranaki host Waikato on Saturday afternoon at Yarrow Stadium.

It will be the first game back at the venue since 2019 when Taranaki lost to Auckland.

- This content has been brought to you by Sport News Taranaki.