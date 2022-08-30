Taranaki brothers prove their mettle in world martial arts fighting event

Brothers Tama and Ngaru Moeke have returned with medals from a Muaythai kick-boxing tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

Two Taranaki brothers marked the reopening of New Zealand’s borders by winning medals at an international Thai kickboxing tournament.

Tama, 15, and Ngaru, 14, Moeke and their father, Shan, who is also their coach, have returned from the International Federation of Muaythai​ Associations Youth World Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ngaru took gold in his age and weight division and has also qualified to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2026 in Africa.

Tama took silver in another competition.

They were part of a New Zealand team of 19 athletes who came home with 15 or 16 medals, from a competition that included a lot of strong European teams, Shan Moeke said.

“I’m pretty stoked, proud of these two, proud of our team and as New Zealanders, what we have achieved as a small nation.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Shan Moeke is coach as well as dad to Tama and Ngaru.

The sport is a way of life for the family, who live in New Plymouth and have a gym in their basement.

The brothers have progressed to the point where they are running out of sparring partners in New Zealand, so they are pleased to be able to travel overseas to fight again.

As well as fitness and fighting skills, Muaythai teaches discipline, goal-setting, and how to manage diet, sleep and behaviour.

“You learn a lot about yourself when it comes to sparring. Everything is brought into the open, you can’t hide,” Ngaru said.

Mum Laura Clarke said she sometimes struggled watching her sons in the ring.

“I can't breathe properly while they’re in a fight,” she said.

Shan said he was able to watch them fight while in “coach mode” but found it difficult as their father to watch videos later of them fighting.

Tama turned 15 at the tournament, the day his brother won gold.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tama and Ngaru train together in their basement gym.

“When his brother won gold, he did a haka,” Laura said. “And the whole crew [from New Zealand] did a haka at the end.

“Everyone was excited to see it.”

Another highlight was getting their headgear blessed to ensure protection in a fight.

“The monks were Muaythai masters, so more like the elders of Muaythai, it was really cool to get,” Tama said.

The brothers are going to the Oceania championships on the Gold Coast in October and then in December they return to Australia to compete with the New Zealand team in Brisbane.