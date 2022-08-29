Police seek driver after crash in New Plymouth

The crash scene on Ngamotu Rd, New Plymouth.

A driver and his passenger abandoned their car after it crashed into a parked vehicle in New Plymouth on Monday afternoon.

An eyewitness to the 1pm smash, on Ngamotu Rd, described hearing a loud bang like a bomb had gone off.

He saw a man running away from the car and woman lying on the grass.

She then got up and left.

A police media spokesperson said they were notified of a two-vehicle collision at 1:04pm and there were no reported injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision.

“It looks like the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.”