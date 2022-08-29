South Taranaki residents asked to boil water after E.coli test result

E.Coli can lead to diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pains and cramp. (file photo)

South Taranaki residents on the Waimate West water supply, which includes the townships of Manaia and Kaponga, have been asked to boil all water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation after routine tests detected the bacteria Escherichia coli, known as E.coli.

South Taranaki District Council said it was notified on Sunday afternoon and contacted residents.

E.Coli can lead to diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pains and cramp.

Herbert Denton, council works delivery manager, said the supply is fully chlorinated, so the boil water notice is a precautionary measure while further tests are carried out.

The notice will remain until the council receives three clear consecutive test results.

“Assuming we get clear results, the earliest we would be able to lift the notice will be Thursday,” Denton said.

Bottled water was provided to schools and preschools on Monday, and residents in the Waimate West area can pick up free bottled water from the Manaia and Kaponga LibraryPlus from 1pm on Tuesday.