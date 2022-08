Briar Norden of the Peringa Lady Birds dribbles the ball down the pitch.

There was a children’s football tournament at Peringa Park in New Plymouth last weekend.

Stuff photographer Vanessa Laurie went to check it out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Archer Pringle of New Plymouth Rangers Galaxy kicks the ball ahead.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Galaxy player Julian Lazarus strides away from a defender.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sam Blelawski throws the ball to his team-mate from FC Western Rovers.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Leo Hinton of Oakura SC Rangers kicks for goal.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Parker Barron of Oakura SC Rangers team shoots for a goal.