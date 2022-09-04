Uruti Tunnel still closed after August's torrential rainfall

The tunnel, on Uruti Rd, has been closed since 22 August.

The 100-year-old Uruti Tunnel in north Taranaki remains closed to traffic after last month’s torrential rainfall.

The tunnel, on Uruti Rd, has been closed since 22 August.

“It was inspected on Tuesday as special equipment – a rover - was required to enter the tunnel so it could be safely inspected,” a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said.

“An assessment of the top of the tunnel was also carried out. That information is being assessed before a recommendation on next steps. The tunnel remains closed in the interim.”

Meanwhile, the council has said it is spending about $150,000 a year to repair damage to the bridge, and other sites, caused by truck and tractor drivers taking short cuts.

The Urutī Tunnel often has its support and bracing timbers shattered and girders bent by big vehicles, the council said, while the Bertrand Road Bridge regularly has large vehicles scraping their way through the bollards at either end and smashing up the woodwork on the sides and deck.

“We’ve spent $60k alone fixing the Urutī Tunnel over the last two years,” NPDC transport manager Rui Leitao said.

“The repair work also holds up other traffic. And the really frustrating thing is that it’s all totally avoidable.

“We work with trucking companies to steer drivers to use navigation apps designed especially to take big vehicles over suitable roads, but too often we see them relying on standard GPS or just chancing a shortcut.