Waimate West 'boil water' notice lifted for South Taranaki

The South Taranaki District Council has lifted a boil water notice for people on the Waimate West supply following an E-coli scare.

It follows three consecutive days of clear test results.

“This means there is no E-coli in the supply and it’s safe to drink the water from your taps without it having to be boiled,” council works delivery Manager Herbert Denton said.

Residents on the supply, which includes the townships of Manaia and Kaponga, were advised to boil all water used for drinking, and food preparation on Sunday evening after routine tests detected the bacteria Escherichia coli (known as E-coli)

E-coli can cause stomach upsets and other symptoms.

“The council is carrying out an investigation into how we got a positive test result for E-Coli, but early indications are that it was likely caused by a sampling error,” Denton said.