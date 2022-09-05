Fat and rags blamed for New Plymouth sewer overflow

Warning signs have been put up in New Plymouth after a sewage spill. (file photo)

Fat and rags blocked a New Plymouth sewer pipe, causing an overflow that lasted nearly two hours.

New Plymouth District Council said the Sunday spill, from a manhole on Roto St into the tributary of the Mangaotuku Stream, had the potential to affect public health.

The spill started at 11am and lasted until 12.59pm.

The area has been cleaned and sanitised.

“Warning signs against swimming and collecting kai have been erected at affected water bodies,” a council spokesperson said.

The council has estimated it spends around $100,000 a year on clearing such blockages and sending the waste to landfill.

In June, a blockage including wipes and paper towels sent wastewater from a manhole on Pembroke Street in Westown into the Waimea Stream, which feeds Huatoki Stream.

Correction: The spill was from a manhole on Roto St into the tributary of the Mangaotuku Stream, not the Waimea Stream as mentioned in an earlier version of this story. (Amended 12:40pm, Tuesday September 6, 2022)