Tardy South Taranaki mayoral candidates given grilling - after 10 minutes of stand-up comedy

South Taranaki Age Concern members put mayoral candidates Phil Nixon and challenger Walter Smith through their paces on Thursday in HÄwera.

Ten minutes of stand-up comedy began a meet-the-mayoral candidates for South Taranaki session in Hāwera on Thursday as both hopefuls were running late.

The meeting, organised by Age Concern’s South Taranaki coordinator Estelle Barnes, began with her telling jokes.

About 40 people had signed in and taken their seats in the Presbyterian Church Hall by 10.30am.

Current Mayor Phil Nixon arrived at 10.37, and he told a joke as well, before launching into his campaign pitch.

“I've really enjoyed the last three years as mayor,” he said.

“I think here in South Taranaki we are doing pretty well, although there are some things we could do better.”

A few of those things were quickly pointed out to him by members of the audience, including ambulance services, failure to get noise control to stop rowdy parties, weeds growing in empty sections and the CBD’s gutters, and the need to tidy up scruffy buildings.

One woman asked what would be done to tidy the rest of Hāwera when the new library and cultural centre, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, opens late next year.

“Some of those buildings look like Harlem,” she said. “We have a lot of hash houses and hairdressers.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Phil Nixon received some challenging questions during the meeting.

Nixon said the council offered some assistance to building owners, but some were still not interested.

“I’d like to think that with this new building, people will realise we’re investing in the town and district, and that people will decide to spruce up their own premises.”

New housing, including a 250-home subdivision under way in Hāwera, and a possible 100-property development at Pātea, would boost the population, he said.

“It’s a numbers game. It’s numbers these shops need to keep open.”

Tidiness in outlying towns was also raised, with Nixon quizzed on the council’s role in getting dead cars, barbecues and lounge suites removed from berms in Manaia and Opunake, and whether people were allowed to graze cattle on the road verges in town.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mayoral candidate Walter Smith introduced himself to the crowd.

First time mayoralty contender Walter Smith arrived at 10.47 and introduced himself.

“I don't have a suit and I don't have the flash words, but I’m prepared to have anyone come in and talk to me if they wish,” Smith said.

Audience member Dianne Anderson later described Smith as “quite brave” for standing for mayor despite having never been in local government.

His idea for tidying up the town centre drew a warm response from those gathered.

“I’d like to see some of these criminals in court getting out with shovels and brooms to sweep the streets,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Homemade cake and tea went down a treat after the speeches and questions.

But he ran into trouble when he criticised the town’s King Edward Park.

His assertion the park needed a spruce up because it seemed to be the same as he remembered it 40 years ago drew quick disapproval.

“It’s been doing marvellously since David Bruce [the curator] took over,” one audience member said, indignantly.

“King Edward Park is beautiful. It’s received New Zealand awards,” said another.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Punters enjoying a cup of tea and homemade cake after the debate.

Nixon stepped in to offer Smith a chance to meet him, then Barnes diplomatically suggested it was time for the morning tea, so audience members had a chance to talk to both candidates directly.

Barnes said the meeting had given members the information they needed for election day on October 8.

“You can’t not vote and then complain about something that is not being done. The older generation uses this opportunity to vote to our advantage.”