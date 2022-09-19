South Taranaki's historical show gets new date to enable growth

Egmont A&P Association vice president Georgina Maud is looking forward to seeing the show parade back in the showground oval.

After 139 years, Hāwera’s annual A&P show is moving to a new date in late summer, when the evenings are longer and the weather is better.

Instead of being held in November as it has always been, the next show will be on February 24 and 25, 2023, Egmont A&P Association vice president Georgina Maud said.

The equestrian competitions that usually run alongside the show will go ahead in November as normal, meaning both events will have more space to expand.

The association’s executive team and show committee have made the change as part of a strategic plan they are developing, Maud said.

READ MORE:

* Egmont A & P Show called off over Covid

* Planning underway to celebrate Waverley's 100th A&P show

* Erskine family hold many memories of Waiau A&P Shows



“This year it just seemed to make sense in terms of the equestrian section of the show is always wanting to grow but with the show here at the same weekend, we can’t grow either of them.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Hāwera's A& P show will be back on February 24 and 24 (file photo).

The new summer show will include a late night on Friday, the traditional show parade with free entry for those who want to come and watch it, along with the normal animals, food, art, wood chopping, dog trials, rides and vintage machinery.

“There will be the whole shebang, including the leisure, treasure, pleasure section – all the baking, vegetable and flower competitions, just a different season,” she said.

Without the horse events in the showground oval and other areas, there will be more space for other activities, including the parade.

“We’ll no longer be limited in having noise – obviously if you have horses around you can’t have a motocross demonstration at the same time, for example.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A new date for the summer A&P show will enable the popular equestrian events to expand (file photo).

Holding the show at the start of the school year would make it easier for schools to be involved in craft competitions, as the November show had clashed with NCEA exams, she said.

By moving the show, the equestrian event, being run by Taranaki Equestrian Jumping, will have space to expand as well.

Already, some events draw up to 500 horses, along with their riders and family members, which brings plenty of business to the town’s eateries, Maud said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Splitting the A&P Association's biggest weekend into two events will make more room for horse events and for show activities.

The association has plans to build more stabling for competitors' horses and resurface the pony club paddock, to bring it up to the standard of the turf inside the oval.

“Our oval here contains the best grass surface in the North Island,” she said.

“We’re bloody proud of it, as well as the TSB arena, it's a big asset to us.”

A new water jump has just been finished that can be used for riders of varying skills levels by adjusting the way it is set up.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Baby chicks proved a great attraction at the annual Egmont A&P Show in 2020 (file photo).

A new roof for the indoor venue is also in the offing, although it will be a huge expense for the organisation, she said.

The showgrounds are used by various other annual events, including the national secondary school cross-country, sheepdog trials, BMX and dog agility events.

“We have had at least nine national events here in the past year,” she said.

In 2021, the annual show was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.