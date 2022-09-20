Celtic musician Rennie Pearson to perform in Hāwera

Celtic multi-instrumentalist Rennie Pearson will perform music from Ireland, Scotland and Maritime Canada at a concert in HÄwera on October 9 as part of a 21-stop North Island tour.

Pearson has been making a name for himself as an exceptionally talented musician with years of solid touring and teaching in New Zealand and overseas, both as a solo artist and with numerous successful Celtic acts.

His upcoming solo shows continue to break ground in New Zealand, taking the old traditional songs and tunes and breathing new life into them through stories, history, humour and musicianship.

Grounded in the Celtic musical traditions, Rennie takes the listener on a journey through history, weaving together tunes and songs and the tales that accompany them to create an intricate and varied show.

Throughout the show, he treats the audience to a wide array of different instruments including the wooden flute, guitar, Irish tin whistles, bodhran (Irish drum), fiddle and his voice

He has made a name for himself in the traditional music scene of Australia and New Zealand as a stand-out solo performer, as well as touring his own duos, bands, and performing with large international stage productions.

His new album From Across The Seas is set to be released in early October.

He performs at Hāwera, Repertory Theatre at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information visit renniepearsonmusic.com/event-tickets.