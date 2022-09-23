Veteran South Taranaki firefighter retires for a second time after 50 years of service

Ian Dudley in the 1925 Dennis fire engine that will take him to get his 50-year medal today.

After half a century of dinnertime uncertainty, Ian Dudley is looking forward to being able to enjoy a meal without being called away by the fire siren.

The Hāwera man’s 50 years of service as a volunteer fire brigade member is being recognised at night this week, with the town’s water tower lit up in red and yellow.

Dudley is the first member of the Hāwera and Manaia Brigades and Kohi, the rural firefighting squad, to achieve the milestone.

He is looking forward to not getting out of bed in the wee hours, or leaving meals half-eaten when the fire siren goes off, which has invariably happened every time his daughter Katherine Pollard, who lives in Hāwera, invites him to tea, he said.

READ MORE:

* Plenty of similarities in fighting fires and ministering in a church

* Fire chief hangs up helmet after 34 years in brigade

* Waverley community continues to mourn crash victims one week later



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ian Dudley is finally retiring after 50 years as a volunteer firefighter in South Taranaki.

On Friday, which is his late wife Jennifer’s birthday, he will be presented with his 50-year medal at a ceremony in the Hāwera Community Centre.

He’s being driven there in a 1925 Dennis fire engine, which brigade members have fund-raised to have restored.

It’s the first official outing for the gleaming red and gold truck.

The ceremony also marks his retirement from the brigade – for the second time.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dudley will be driven to his medal presentation ceremony in this 1925 Dennis fire engine.

He left the brigade in Manaia after about 30 years service, shortly before they moved from there to Hāwera in 2003, but it didn’t last.

“A while after I got here, I said to the wife, I’ll go back to the brigade, but I won’t go operational.”

Since then, he’s been working behind the scenes, opening the station doors when the alarm goes off, starting up the trucks and making sure everyone has what they need, he said.

He also managed traffic and roadblocks at fire and accident scenes.

“Most drivers are reasonable. The best one I did, a truckie jumped out and gave me a cake of chocolate. I enjoyed it – and I didn’t tell the others until afterwards,” he smiled.

The friendships and camaraderie of the brigade is what he’s enjoyed most.

“It's about helping in the community more than anything, I think,” he said.

“It's something you almost would say you got dragged into, but I’ve never regretted it, I’ve enjoyed it.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dudley’s 50 years of service medal ceremony on Friday will be the first official trip for the restored engine.

Firefighting is a Dudley family pastime.

His father belonged to the Hāwera brigade and his son Richard did six years at Manaia, brother Colin has clocked up nearly 40 years, nephew Shane Dudley is getting close to 25 years’ service, and another nephew, Lloyd, is in the Eltham brigade.

One of the biggest fires he remembers was when the Otakeho Hotel burned down in 1979.

“I was third officer, but the chief slept through the alarm and the deputy was in Christchurch looking for old car parts, so I was the mug in charge of the call,” he said.

The brigade had just received a new pump from New Plymouth which ran with metric kilopascals (kPa) to measure the water running through the hoses, instead of the imperial PSI, and the operator had got mixed up and turned the pressure way up.

Dudley saw some crew members in a garden, fighting to hold their over-powered hoses.

“I said what are you doing, digging? They were lying on the ground trying to hold the hoses down, the poor buggers, there was so much water pressure coming through.”